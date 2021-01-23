By Patrick Ochoga,

In a concerted move to support delivery in medical services in Edo state, the President, Benin Solidarity Movement (BSM), Elder Curtis Eghosa Ugbo, in partnership with Keizer Medical, a Netherland based company is to set up a World Class Medical Instruments, Equipments and Technological Training Company To South-South Region of Nigeria.

This assurance was given by team of medical personnel who paid visit to Edo State Head of Investment Promotion Office, Government House, Benin City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on behalf of the team, the Chief Executive Officer of Keizer Medical, Davins Paul, said they are in Edo state to established a world class hospital to assist the government manage the healthcare system in the state.

“Keizer Medical has factories in Germany and Holland, specialized in manufacturing of all kinds of hospital equipments and consumables, support local projects, help donor companies, charities and social organizations make a bigger impact, “through this investment in Edo State, a lot of jobs will be created and medical tourism attractions will come to the state,” he added.

Keizer Medical uses a personal health insurance care for different levels of health care provision.

“Our Insurance realized that much needs to be done to give people of Africa access to better healthcare. Our health insurance fund introduced alternative by developing a low threshold form of insurance for groups with low and medium incomes.“

Our mission here in Edo state is to manage the healthcare system, we plan to have hospital here in Edo and a training institute, a syringe manufacturing factory while the major medical plant will be established in Lekki, Lagos and at the same time attach insurance to it to make sure that the system is running.”

Going further, the CEO said, “We need Edo state government to work with us to achieve this dream. At present, we have a location in Lekki, Lagos. In Lagos, we already acquired space where we are putting our plant because we want to produce in Nigeria. From Lagos, we can supply all other hospitals across the country.

Also, if Edo State government is ready to partner with us, we shall upgrade the state government hospitals to meet the international standard.

“Presently, we are working on 1,000 bed capacity hospital for cancer treatment and research centre, with resort area and we will generate our own electricity to manned our equipments.

Responding on behalf of Edo state governor, Edo State Head of Investment Promotion, Mr. Kelvin Uwaibi explained how the agency can partner with Edo state government into the location they want to invest in and will work with other ministries department agencies to ensure that there is no hiccup. “We promised to assist when you need some incentives, in terms of what you do as investor, this will make business easy when you are coming in to invest in Edo State.”

In another development, President, Benin Solidarity Movement, Elder Curtis Eghosa Ugbo, in partnership with Keizer Medical also visited the Enogie of Ologbo Dukedom, Prince Jackson Owenvbiugie Agenzua to source for 250-300 hectare of land where they can establish factory that will produced medial equipment like syringe to hospital across the country.

Introducing the investors to the Enogie, Elder Curtis Ugbo said the team who came from Netherland are here in Edo State to invest into manufacturing of hospital equipments.

“The good news is that, Keizer Medical has the passion of bringing development to the good people of Edo state.

“We are asking Your Highness to help secure 250-300 hectare of land close to the river. This will enable us generate our own electricity to manned our equipments.

Contributing, the CEO of Keizer Medical, Davins Paul Ndidi added that they intend to establish hospital factory manufacturing equipments, train doctors, nursings and staff to operate and handle the equipments.

Responding, Prince Jackson Owenvbiugie Agenzua appreciated them for the wonderful visit and promised to look into their request in the shortest possible time.