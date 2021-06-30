Nigeria’s population grows 2.5 percent annually, based on prediction, our population will be 400million by 2050. Yet, about 13 percent of the current population are homeless.

I concluded that something must be done to reduce the number of homeless people in Nigeria. Hence, the birth of the most anticipated National House Fair in West Africa. NHF 5.0 aims to eradicate housing discrimination and provide equitable housing opportunities for all individuals.

One of the major keys to having a healthy, wealthy, and peaceful society is shelter. National House Fair is a countrywide project that provides individuals and stakeholders with the resources and professional guidance they need to develop flourishing, equitable communities and make homeownership a reality for millions of people.

In the past 4 years, we have brought together over 950 exhibitors from 20 countries to meet over 15,000 industry decision-makers. Our goal isn’t only to leave footprints on the sand of time, but to also leave imprints in the hearts of men. I went into estate management to impact humanity and I have provided affordable homes for thousands of Nigerians.

National Housing Fair 5.0

The National House Fair (NHF) 5.0 is going to be a historic event that promotes economic and social development via sustainable housing. Our theme for this year’s edition is; Three ‘S’ of Shelter in Economic Stability – A New Wave”. Viz-a-viz Standard, Secure, and Sustainable.

ADVERTISEMENT

National Housing Fair 5.0 provides an opportunity to explore, connect, and provide access to a better life by making quality and safe shelter available to all people, irrespective of social or economic position.

NHF 5.0 is slated to hold between the 5th – 9th of October 2021 at the International Conference Center, Abuja featuring Investment in Real Estate, Massive Deals/Discount on Properties, Exhibition, Freebies, Seminar, Raffle Draw, Life Performance, and many more.

You can contact our team here for exhibition and sponsorship. My goal is to help as many businesses as possible thrive and grow. NHF 5.0 provides business owners the opportunity to network with other industry leaders, promote their business and ultimately acquire new customers.