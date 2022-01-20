BUA Foods Plc has restated that its entire group of companies will be equipped to increasingly deliver value to its shareholders.

BUA Foods’ business operations comprise of five divisions, namely, Sugar, Flour, Pasta, Rice, and Edible Oils. BUA Foods is a member of BUA Group, with business interests spread across the food and infrastructure sectors.

On January 5, 2022, BUA Foods listed 18 billion shares by introduction on the main board of the Exchange.

Speaking at the Company Facts Behind the Listing on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) yesterday, the chairman, BUA Group Plc, Abdul Rabiu stated, “Today for us is very historic and we are excited to begin the year with the listing. The population of Nigeria is over 200 million and our food production capacity is still not enough to meet current demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, with the listing of our food business on the NGX, there is high hope for Nigeria in terms of building capacity for food sufficiency. ”

Rabiu, represented by Group executive director, BUA Foods, Alhaji Kabiru Rabiu noted that “We are positioning our brand to take advantage of export opportunities through our strategically located plants from which foreign exchange can be generated both for the company and economy.

“As a listed company, BUA Group has benefited first-hand from NGX’s efforts to chart a path for the sustainable development of the Nigerian economy.”

He added that it has been exciting for BUA Foods to go through a similar journey and we are confident that by leveraging the collaborative approach prevalent in the market, the entire Group of companies will be equipped to increasingly deliver value to its shareholders and we certainly look forward to benefiting from the new opportunities that have opened up to as on the platform of the Exchange.”

ADVERTISEMENT