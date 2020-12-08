BUA Foundation yesterday donated three equipped ambulances and fifty thousand face masks to Bauchi State government as part of its contributions to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Alhaji Abdussamad Isyaka Rabiu, chairman of the Foundation who presented the items to Governor Bala Mohammed at the Government House, Bauchi, said the gesture was to support the state government in curtailing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Hong said Bua foundation as part of its humanitarian support will continue to partner and strengthen governments across the states of the federation in their quest to fight the novel virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding, Governor Bala Mohammed who handed over the donated items to the state’s COVID-19 Task Force urged stakeholders to utilize the items judiciously.

The governor who expressed the readiness of his administration for such partnership, also thanked members of CACOVID-19 for their outstanding contributions towards the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

Advertisements

Also, the BUA foundation, yesterday donated three fully equipped ambulances and 50,000 facemasks to Gombe state government.

Director, Government Relations of the foundation, Dr. Aliyu Idi Hon handed over the items to th state’s governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya at the Government House, Gombe.

Speaking during the event, Hon disclosed that Chairman of the foundation, Abdulsamad Isiaka Rabiu had earmarked about N8billion for the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The former minister of health equally explained that the group was to assist the state with 100,000 facemasks, “but for the contractor that failed to deliver on time, we have brought these 50,000 but BUA will make up with the balance.”

He added that: “BUA group deals in many economic facets and we realise that only the healthy would patronise us.”

While receiving the items, the governor said the state had noticed and appreciated BUA’s steady efforts in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

“Coming here now is timing and appreciated because the world is experiencing resurgence of the pandemic” Yahaya said.

He enjoined the group to come and invest in the state with industrial and agricultural potentials.