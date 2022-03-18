BUA Group of Company has expended about 62million on various projects to provide succour for host communities in Sokoto state.

The projects being parts of it Corporate Social Responsibility, (CSR), include construction of two boreholes and installation of three electricity transformers across benefitting communities.

BUA’s head of Corporate Affairs, Sada Suleiman, remarked that, the projects were to meet the basic needs of the host communities and as well, appreciate the good relationship they enjoy from their hosts.

He recalled that, BUA in recent time handed over new facilities comprising of school, transformer, access road, boreholes, clinic and mosque to inhabitants of new Gidan Bailu/Datti resettlement alongside, scholarships and employment to indigenes of host communities.

The latest CSR projects are three transformers installed at Hinde Chebo community, Sokoto Agricultural and Rural Development Authority, SARDA, layout in Arkila area and Hinda Chibua both in Wamakko Local government and Rijiyya Ward of Sokoto South local government respectively.

BUA also provided boreholes with a 10,000 litre over- head tank water capacity for Garabshi and Gidan Gamba villages in Wamakko local government.

Elated village head of Hunde Chibo, Ardo Mohammed Gumbi, said, “the entire village and it environs lack words to express their gratitude to BUA Group of Company as, the village has been in existence for forty three years without electricity light.”

On his part, the village head of Garabshi, Malam Umaru Tukur said, “BUA cement, with this borehole has finally end our perennial lack of portable water. We are grateful to BUA Cement as our people will not be spending endless time in search of portable water for domestic use.”

In his speech, Chairman of Wamakko local government, Hon. Bello Haliru Gwiwa, assured the company of continuous cordial relationship from the host community.