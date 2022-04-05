United States President Joe Biden has called for his Russian counterpart to be put on trial for war crimes charges and said his country will impose more sanctions on Moscow in response to the alleged massacre of civilians in Bucha.

“What’s happening in Bucha is outrageous and everyone has seen it,” Biden told reporters, before again calling Putin “a war criminal”.

He added Washington was going to “add” further sanctions against Russia.

Meanwhile analysts said alleged atrocities in Ukraine by Russian forces are a wake-up call and unveil mass killings that amount to war crimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the United Nations (UN) high commissioner for human rights Michelle Bachelet has called for “independent and effective investigations” into the reports of Russian forces killing civilians in Bucha.

Bachelet said in a statement that she was “horrified by the images of civilians lying dead on the streets and in improvised graves.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is vital that all efforts are made to ensure there are independent and effective investigations into what happened in Bucha to ensure truth, justice and accountability, as well as reparations and remedy for victims and their families,” she said.

Bachelet added that “reports emerging from this and other areas raise serious and disturbing questions about possible war crimes, grave breaches of international humanitarian law and serious violations of international human rights law.”