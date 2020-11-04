By IGHO OYOYO

The House of Representatives has called on the federal government to complete 141 ongoing power projects being implemented by Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) across the country, or would be forced to remove all the new power projects captured in the 2021 budget proposal.

This was made known by the Chairman, House Committee on Power, Hon. Aliyu Magaji, who issued the threat notice during the 2020 budget performance and 2021 budget defence of TCN.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee frowned at the little sum of N4,090,742,464 approved for TCN, out total sum of N165,896,532,680 proposed by TCN in the 2021 budget proposal presented to the Budget Office, leaving a difference of N161,805,790,216.

TCN Managing Director,Engr Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz in his presentation, explained that many old projects estimated at N165.897 billion, including those of year 2001 are still need special financial intervention for completion.

Abdulaziz further said that the completion of all ongoing projects as captured in the original budget proposal will add about 8,000MW to the national grid which is far insufficient for a population of 200 million.

He also underscored the need to approve procurement of new projects in order to meet up with future load demand in distant future and make electricity available to all Nigerians.

“What we proposed in the budget is N165.8bn so that we can be able to complete all the ongoing projects and start some new ones. But unfortunately for TCN we were only given N4 billion,

“A total of about 158 major capital projects were awarded from 2001 to date including: 39 completed projects (28 substations and 11 transmission lines; 25 projects are completed and commissioned to service without outstanding payments to contractors, adding that 14 projects are completed and commissioned to service but still have indebtedness to contractors.

“119 ongoing projects are at various completion levels ranging between 0-95% completion level; 45 transmission lines projects (Green Field); 70 substation projects (Green Field); and 4 reinforcement projects (brown field projects).”

He also added that 14 new projects proposed in the 2021 fiscal year are at various levels of procurement.

On the 2020 budget performance, he explained that out of total sum of N6,017,999,435 appropriated, the sum of N3,008,999,718 (50%) whiule the utilization stands at N1,919,948,763 (64%) (slowed down by Covid-19 and GIFMIS issues).

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Magaji in his reaction said: “Last year, they wrote a letter to us indicating that they have almost N165 billion debt on abandoned projects, hoping that this year will be better, I don’t know what they will do with N4 billion out of the N165 billion”

“It is still within our purview to look at the budget and do the needful for them. I keep asking this question even though you are not the proper person to answer the question: what relationship is between the TCN projects and the Siemens

“The President had a very wonderful and good intention but it is my opinion that until these TCN projects are achieved, the Siemens projects might not be what we expected them to be. I will see the involvement of our leadership both in the House and the Senate to ensure that you get proper funding. Without the transmission, there won’t be distribution. So, we have to really play up the transmission aspect of it.”