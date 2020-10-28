By IGHO OYOYO

The federal government has said that Nigeria does not receive money from international organisations as budget intervention funds, contrary to speculations from cross sections of Nigerians.

The State Minister for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, made this known on Tuesday, during a budget defense while answering questions from members of the Committee Civil Societies and Development Partners, chaired by Hon. Kabir Mohammed Bargaja from Kano state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bargaja had told the Minister of state for Budget and National Planning to explain to the committee how funds from foreign donors were spent and disburses, following a lot of petitions received by the committee on alleged misappropriation and diversion of funds gotten from foreign donors by government agencies.

According to the committee chairman, the mandate of the committee is to work hand in hand in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning so that they can development a data base of all the donor agencies and donor partners presiding over by the government.

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, responded that the Ministry has not received any donor funds, because Nigeria is not seen as a very poor country, so the country is not entitled to receive such funds, that means they cannot transfer or disbursed such funds to any agency or NGOs.

“There is the need to clarify the misconception about donor funding. Specifically, you requested that we brief this committee on the funds that we have received, how they have been transferred and disbursed to government agencies, civil societies and nongovernmental organizations since 2015.

“Let me emphasize here that this ministry, from all I have seen, I have been told from the records that have been made available to me, has not received any donor funds and because we are not in receipt of funds, we cannot transfer or disbursed.

“Because it is just apparent that what you do not have, you cannot give. There are two types of support funding, which are the budget support and the project support. Nigeria currently does not enjoy or qualify for budget support from international donors, because Nigeria is not classified as a very poor country.

“The classification for Nigeria is lower medium income country. Because of this, we are not entitled to budget support. What we do get is project support. The implication of this is that donors do not give us the funds for management, rather they work directly with the various sectors, stakeholders, states or local government in the areas of their interest they want to provide support,” he said.

Agba further explained that there are donors whose interest is in the humanitarian services, while there are some that are more concerned about the environment and want to intervene in those areas.

“Some are more concerned about education and gender issues. So for the purpose of clarification, the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, is only responsible for the coordinating Nigeria’s multilateral bilateral economic cooperation, including the development deed and technical assistance program, by signing of corporation agreement .

“Before we sign the aggreement, after looking through the agreement, we have to obtain a power of arthoney from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to enable us to do it. The agencies of donor we usually deal with is the European Development Funds, the United Nations Development Systems, China, Japan, Korea, DFID from the UK government and the United Stated agency for international development, the German International Cooperation, to mention a few of the very prominent ones.

“For the European Development funds, some of the assistance has been in the area of providing support to democratic governance, part of this is providing capacity on legislation and electoral reforms to the National Assembly, institutional strengthening of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and technical assistance to the media for the reporting of electoral matters,” he said.