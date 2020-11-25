By IGHO OYOYO, Abuja

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila yesterday mandated its standing committees to unfailingly submit their Budget Defence Reports to the Committee on Appropriation on or before Thursday.

The speaker who gave the order at the resumption of plenary instructed the committees to use the two days to tidy up their budget defence report and submit.

ADVERTISEMENT

It would be recalled that the House had, on October 20, adjourned plenary to November 24 to enable lawmakers have adequate time to hold budget defence sessions with various ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

According to Gbajabiamila who appealed to the lawmakers to take it serious so that the House will meet up with its deadline, “in the time we have been away, the Committees of the House of Representatives have been hard at work on the Appropriation Bill 2021. They have been receiving and considering submissions from the ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria. Efforts are in full swing to ensure that we will pass the budget on time in keeping with the standard we set last year, and which the Nigerian people now rightly expect of us.

“I have observed during the recent budget defence process that there are still some ministries, departments and agencies that consider the exercise of the legislative authority to review their budget proposals as an undue incursion on the management of their offices. This posture

stems from a fundamental misunderstanding of the legislative role in the appropriations process.

“Let me at this time reiterate that when the Committees of the House of Representatives and the Senate convene to review the heads of expenditure contained in the Appropriation Bill, we do so in the exercise of clear and concise constitutional authority. Let me also state very clearly that this is a responsibility we take seriously, and will not evade, regardless of whatever objections may arise from any quarters.

“It is in the best interests of our country that all parties concerned subject themselves to this process in good faith, knowing that this too is an obligation of service to our country. We will pass the budget, and we will do it early, and we will do it right. The Nigerian people expect as much from us. I thank all of you for the work you have put in thus far, and I encourage you to continue in this regard,” he said.

Also at the plenary, the House honoured the deceased newspaper vendor, Ifeanyi Okereke, who was last Thursday killed by a security aide attached to the speaker’s convoy.

The speaker, who reiterated his commitment to ensure that members of the family of the late vendor are well taken care of, told the lawmakers to observe a prayer for the vendor.

“On Thursday, November 19, Mr Ifeanyi Okereke, a young Nigerian, died here in Abuja. His death was the result of a gunshot by a now-former member of my security detail. Ifeanyi Okereke was a son and brother, and he was also the father of two children, including a son who was born seven days before his untimely death. I mourn the death of this young man. The House mourns his death,” he said.