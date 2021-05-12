By Makinde Oluwarotimi, Abuja |

The Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning has agreed to partner with Connected Development (CODE)’s leading social accountability initiative, Follow The Money (FTM), on open government partnership in relation to constituency projects in Kaduna State valued at N6bn in both 2020 and 2021 budgets.

While receiving FTM activists in his office, the honourable minister of state for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, who is also co-chair of the Open Government Partnership, stated that the ministry was receptive to working with accountability partners to track effectiveness of project implementation at state and local levels where OGP can further be enhanced within grassroots communities.

CODE’s programmes associate, Kingsley Agu, who led the team, revealed that through a campaign to deepen citizens’ interest in government’s spendings and address accompanying corrupt practices, CODE, in collaboration with MacArthur Foundation, was setting the pace to initiate reforms that would promote government’s transparency, accountability and citizens’ participation in government budgeting system.

“CODE seeks to partner with the ministry of Budget & National Planning to further enhance service delivery and infrastructural development for grassroots communities particularly, through budget information-sharing and providing data on constituency projects. Through this, the community monitoring teams can ensure that projects are effectively completed.”

Agu added that collaboration with the ministry was a strategic move to collectively combat corruption, illicit financial flows and track to completion, development projects in rural areas so people can have access to potable drinking water, standard healthcare and even primary education.

Assuring to partner with CODE, the honourable minister revealed that, “The Eye Mark App”, a web and mobile-based application with geo-meta tags that is secured and easily accessible, will be launched by the ministry to enable citizens to update information about community projects in real-time, with the inclusion of photos to show current status of the project.

CODE has now urged the release of budget details to enable citizens track public projects effectively. The organisation is committed to supporting government initiatives that provide dividends of democracy to improve lives of the people whom the government serves.