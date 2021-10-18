Senate has said that the Nigeria Budget Office paid N28 billion in excess from the 2015 budget to unnamed government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The claims came from the Senate Public Accounts Committee, which said the 2016 Auditor-General Report uncovered an excess payment of N28 billion to some MDAs in the country.

But, the Budget Office, in a response, has said, “The details of the MDAs under reference have not been provided to enable us to respond appropriately.”

It was gathered that the query which was issued to the Budget Office in the last four years is yet to receive adequate response.

The meeting scheduled for the Budget Office by the Senator Matthew Uroghide-led committee to respond to the query raised by the auditor-general was not attended by the officials of the organisation.

The query reads, “The sum of N28,880,533,107 was paid to some MDAs as advance payment from their approved budgets in 2015.

“There was no evidence to show that these advances were recovered from the subsequent payments made to these MDAs, resulting in excess releases to the benefiting MDAs, above their appropriated amounts. Furthermore, there was no evidence of any supplementary budgetary allocation from the National Assembly.

“The director-general was requested to recover these advances from the benefitting MDAs from subsequent payments due to them and show evidence of supplementary approval from the National Assembly for the sum of N28,880,533,107 released as advances. Evidence of compliance should be furnished for verification,” the query added.