By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Dr. Ademola Are, director of grassroots sports development, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, has identified budget padding as a major factor affecting the sponsorships of sporting activities in the country.

LEADERSHIP sports reports that all sports federations in the country have continued to lament that lack of sponsorship is the reason behind the nation’s poor level of sports development compared to other countries.

peaking to LEADERSHIP Sports over the weekend, Are said well-meaning Nigerians are willing to sponsor sports activities but are often time shined away due to the over padding of the budget.

“We have NGOs, embassies, organizations, and well-to-do individuals who are always ready to sponsor sports activities. But when a federation wants to host a competition that requires just N1million and the sponsor saw N5 million in the budget and they know that N1.5m will be enough to do the job they will definitively back out from sponsoring the tournaments due to over padding.”

The Lagos State-born sports administrator also stated the need to have people with good track records and passion for the game in the helms of affairs in all the sports federations, to ensure smooth running and results-oriented federations.

“So corruption must be removed completely from the sports federations. The secretaries should be up and doing, know what they are doing, and not wait for the government to give them all the funds before they can carry out their activities.”

“The federal government cannot satisfy the needs for all the sports federations, that’s why we are saying we should not allow any ‘Dick and Harry’ into sports federations, we want people with a good track record and financial capabilities that are very much interested in sports as leaders of federations,” he said.