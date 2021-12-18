The Civil Society Group for Transparency and Accountability has declared support for the chairman, Senate committee on Appropriation, Senator Barau Jibrin.

The group warned against the campaign of calumny being launched by the senator’s opponents aimed at tarnishing his reputation in the National Assembly.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, the spokesman of the group, Comrade Sunday Attah, faulted those they termed “miscreants” allegedly hired and sponsored to accuse Senator Barau Jibrin of padding the budget.

The group said, “It is on record that Senator Barau Jibrin alongside his colleagues worked hard to deliver the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari agenda of returning the nation budgetary system to January -December budget cycle.

“Nigerians are happy with this great feat achieved by the credible Nigerians, which has no doubt brought transparency and accountability in our budget system.

“We make bold to say that under the distinguished leadership of Senator Barau Jibrin the padding of budgets has become a thing of the past and transparency, openness and accountability is the order of the day.

“It is on this note that we wish to pass a vote of confidence on the leadership of Senator Barau Jibrin. And we urge him to stay focused and continue to do his work for the betterment of the country and shouldn’t allow himself to be intimidated by hired urchins and political detractors.”