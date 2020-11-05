BY BODE GBADEBO, EMAMEH GABRIEL and ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

Against the backdrop of a shortfall of N4billion in the 2020 budget of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic, the electoral umpire has decided to access N5.2billion from its Special Fund to meet its needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, made the disclosure yesterday at the 2021 budget defense exercise of the Commission before the Senate Committee on INEC chaired by Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano South).

LEADERSHIP reports that INEC Fund was established in 2010 as a contingency fund by virtue of Section 3 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) and it currently has about N10billion in its kitty.

Yakubu recalled that INEC was given a budget size of N45.5 billion in 2019 but it was reduced to N40 billion in the 2020 fiscal year, and later slashed to N36 billion in the revised 2020 budget in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was simply impossible to operate within the revised 2020 budget,” Yakubu told the lawmakers, adding that there was the need to draw funds from the INEC Fund for the first time in order to augment the Commission’s 2020 budget.

He continued: “The Commission cannot be independent unless it is financially independent. There are some activities that happen that are time-bound or bound by some specific provisions of the constitution that the Commission has to undertake.

“But what has happened now is that our budget for 2020 dropped to N40 billion from N45.5 billion in 2019. And as a result of the 10 per cent COVID-19 cut, it further dropped to N36 billion in the middle of the year when we had already made preparation for expenditure.

“Since that Fund is made for the rainy days, I informed the (Senate) committee that the rainy day has come”.

According to the INEC chairman, part of the tasks before the commission for which funds are required include continuous voter registration (CVR) for which over N1 billion has been earmarked to kickstart the exercise.

On the proposed N40 billion 2021 budget of INEC, the chairman said the budgetary provision was inadequate, adding that “there are issues but we have proposed how to get out of the issues.”

The proposed budget has a personnel cost component of N23.218 billion, and a consolidated salary allocation of N19.296 billion among other subheads.

The chairman also informed the committee that out of the N36 billion approved budget of 2020, the commission only received about N28.3 billion, leaving an outstanding balance of about N12 billion.

Yakubu noted that with over 16,000 workforce, the Commission’s personnel cost in the 2021 budget increased because of the new minimum wage with concurrent increase in contributory pension remittances, among other obligations.

Yakubu also said that litigation fees being paid to lawyers who are defending INEC at various courts in election disputes was another challenge, adding that the commission was involved in about 1,700 election cases nationwide.

“Each time anyone goes to court, INEC is joined, but we have to hire lawyers to defend us. We are not playing fantastic fees; we are applying Federal Ministry of Justice scale of fees. If for instance you have a case for governorship election before the Supreme Court, it’s a maximum of N4.5 million.

“But because of the number of cases, we are almost getting close to 1,700 pre-election and post-election cases in 2019 alone, and every day you hear people going to court and joining INEC, but we will continue to do what we can within available resources,” he said.

On continuous voter registration, he revealed that the Commission will resume the exercise in the first quarter of 2021 and it will last for 18 months until six months to the next general election of 2023.

In an interview after the budget defense exercise, Yakubu also told journalists that INEC was contemplating Diaspora Voting once the necessary legal frameworks are approved by the National Assembly.

“The Commission is desirous of giving Nigerians living abroad the right to vote. After all, all our neighbouring countries do so. But it requires the amendment to the constitution and the Electoral Act for that to happen.

“We have already worked out the document. Once the law is amended today, we can roll out. We are ready. We have had several meetings with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) but we can’t go beyond what the law provides,” he added.

The INEC chairman also said that the Commission may test run electronic voting with the coming governorship election in Anambra State.

Meanwhile, members of the House of Representatives Committee on INEC, has disagreed with chairman of the Committee, Aisha Dukku, over the 2020 budget performance of the commission.

Dukku, after her opening remarks, at the budget defence session invited the INEC chairman to present the 2020 budget performance of the commission, as a prelude to the defence of the 2021 budget proposals.

However, a member of the committee, Solomon Bob, interjected, stating that the members were just receiving copies of Yakubu’s presentation.

Bob who said there was discontent among lawmakers pointed out that since the passage of the 2020 budget last year, there had not been oversight duties to access the level of implementation of the appropriation.

He said, “I want to draw the chairman and the visitors by way of point of order. This committee met with the INEC team and approved the 2010 budget. As we speak, we just got copies of the 2021 budget. In law we called this dumping.

“But before that we have had no opportunity to oversee the 2020 budget, no oversight of any kind to gauge or access the level of implementation or performance of that budget.

“We are now being called upon to oversee another one. To me, I think that things need to be done properly and I’m saying this because there is a lot of a discontent amongst my colleagues. I can see even the vice chairman is not here.”