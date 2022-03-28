President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday descended verbally on those casting aspersions on the All Progressives Congress (APC) for allowing former members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) take control of the leadership of the governing party, saying the former opposition members have all repented.

In a tacit response to media reports in this regard, the president wondered whether it was no more Scriptural for sinners who repent and change their ways to be forgiven.

Our sister publication, LEADERSHIP Sunday, had exclusively reported yesterday that uneasy calm had pervaded the APC, as a vast majority of former members of the opposition PDP have taken charge of the leadership of the governing party as members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

According to the paper, the implications of this invasion of the APC leadership by former opposition members may not be obvious just yet, but as the party heads towards party primaries for the 2023 general elections, it could become clearer that all the president’s men have lost out in the future of the party and probably future governments in the states and the federal level.

But President Buhari who returned to Eagle Square, venue of Saturday’s national convention, in Abuja yesterday morning, along with the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President Ahmed Lawan for the inauguration of the new NWC members of the APC accused members of the opposition who he said had taken to the newspapers and the airwaves to find alternative ways to shore up their reputations.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, quoted the president as saying: “What the (APC) Convention made clear was how the media has been peddling fake news of division, when the hard reality of unity, cohesion, and indeed personal warmth between members of the party’s leaders – incoming and outgoing – was evident for all to see.

“Of course, the blame for this mindset ought rightly to go to the opposition who in all these years had done the work to only divide the country, leading to all manner of separatist agitations. But this is not the wish, nor is it in the character of the citizens, as was clear for everyone to see at the Eagle Square.

“When their fake news of disunity was undone by the facts, some in the opposition could not help themselves but took to the newspapers and the airwaves to find another way to shore up their reputations. That some of the APC’s new leadership were once in the opposition was the new line to take to the media, somehow suggesting that those who have left one party should not hold positions in another.

Yet, do the Scriptures not teach us of the virtue of sinners who repent and change their ways? What the Scriptures say less is of sinners who repent, change their tune, and then choose to re-sin in full public view by returning to their former ways. Given that most important leaders of the opposition PDP first left the party before they returned to it, we might expect the media to ensure criticism of them is damning and absolute. It is incredulous that anyone would consider them trustworthy or acceptable candidates for any public office.”

President Buhari however noted that the electorate in Nigeria can see through “such acrobatics and know the facts that when the contests for 2023 come, APC offers a track record of success and leadership, while the opposition has only decades of failure and complicity in response.”

The president formally congratulated the Abdullahi Adamu-led 79-member NWC of the APC that emerged at Saturday’s convention in Abuja, saying the unity of members put on display puts the party on a firmer footing for victory in next year’s general elections.

According to Buhari, the smooth conduct of the election raises the prospect of a mouth-watering APC victory next year.

He stated: “The APC Convention hosted this weekend sets the scene for an APC victory in the presidential and general elections next year. It is a victory over naysayers who believed the party was divided but are now disappointed,” said the President.

We believe that it is equally a victory for the president who has ensured unity across all party positions; and it is a victory for the voters of Nigeria who can now be assured of a smooth succession to new leadership in 2023.

“The stage is now set for the APC primary elections later this year when the party’s new flag bearers will emerge. No doubt some will attempt to argue the impossible – that an APC primary election is a source of division while an opposition primary election is a source of consensus.

No, Former Nasarawa Governor Still Facing Trial Over N15bn Fraud – PDP

But hitting back at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) disagreed with President Buhari that has its former members in APC leadership have repented, just as it reminded the APC some of its new NWC members still have corruption cases in court.

Specifically, the main opposition party in the country lampooned the APC over what it described as “imposition” of Sen Abdullahi Adamu as its national chairman despite his arraignment in court on a 149-count charge of alleged fraudulent award of contracts and stealing of public funds estimated at N15 billion.

The PDP also described APC convention as a jamboree of lies, celebration of illegality, corruption and arrogance in failure, adding that any leadership birthed through such process can only be overtly corrupt, debauched and illegal.

In a statement issued by its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP said, “It is clear that with the combination of the corrupt, deceitful and rudderless Buhari-led APC government and the illegitimate Abdullahi Adamu-led party leadership, corruption, economic hardship and rudderlessness in the APC government will worsen in our country in the remaining one year of the APC in government.

“The composition of the APC national leadership is a clear confirmation that President Buhari has never been committed to the fight against corruption as well as his willingness to further open our national vaults to ravenous treasury looters in the APC.

“The PDP challenges members of the illegitimate APC national leadership, particularly Sen. Adamu to come clean on corruption charges against them.

“The new APC Chairman should inform Nigerians why he was not courageous enough to submit himself to trial at the Federal High Court, Lafia, Nasarawa State rather than hide under technicalities. Senator Adamu should therefore come clean to Nigerians on the said case before parading himself as a saint.

“It is therefore pathetic to see Sen. Adamu showboating on stage to impress his puppet master by attempting to denigrate other Nigerians and our great Party, the PDP.

“Our Party has only pity for Sen. Adamu and does not intend to confer him an undue relevance with a response. Sen. Adamu should however be conscious of the fact that time does not run against the State in criminal matters. He should therefore not have any illusion that being an APC Chairman will avail him a perpetual cover.

“Moreover, it was appalling to see APC leaders come out one after the other at their national jamboree to spew out lies and false performance claims on the economy, infrastructure and security even in the face of biting economic hardship, high cost of living, excruciating fuel emergency, lingering crisis in the education sector and escalated insecurity that was happening real time and simultaneously when the ridiculous claims of achievement were being made.”

PDP further said it was shameful that while APC leaders were “lying on stage in Abuja”, terrorists were busy attacking the Kaduna International Airport, located in an APC controlled state.

The opposition party further cautioned aspirants intending to participate in the 2023 general elections under the APC to note that they are on a journey to nowhere with the APC.

I Will Be Fair To All As National Chairman – Adamu

Meanwhile, the new national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has promised to be fair in piloting the affairs of the party.

He implored members of the governing party to rekindle their faith in the party’s leadership at all levels to allow for a new dawn in the party.

Adamu vowed to activate processes leading to the healing of wounds and reconciliation of all aggrieved persons to unify the APC into a formidable force ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at Eagles Square, venue of the APC national convention, the former Nasarawa State governor told all party members, including fellow aspirants, that all hands must be on deck in steering the ship of state “through the inclement weather of our divisive national politics to the promised land”.

The newly elected APC chairman stated: “We need to renew our faith in our party and its leadership at all levels in order to herald a new dawn. We need to commit to the resolution of our crisis within the confines of our party constitution.

“We must resist the temptation to blow every minor personal disagreement into a major party crisis. It is time for us to do things differently. When we quarrel, we open our flanks to our rival political parties that are only too eager to exploit them for their own benefit.

“I promise you here and now that we shall heal any wounds in our party; we shall effect lasting reconciliation among our members, and we shall go into the next general elections as a strong and united party.

” I offer my hands of friendship to all our members. I want to assure you that my colleagues and myself will run an open door policy to all members of the party”.

Adamu further applauded the Buhari-led APC administration for surpassing all previous administrations in addressing massive Infrastructural deficit, even as he assured that with the love and support of all Nigerians, the party will do more in the years ahead.

“No Administration in the history of Nigeria has performed as much as we did in building key infrastructure and in uplifting the living conditions of the Nigerian people.

“Projects that once existed only in the dreams of Nigerians such as the Second Niger Bridge, complete rehabilitation of the Lagos-Ibadan dual carriageway, the Lagos-Ibadan express rail, the Abuja-Kaduna express light rail, the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipeline and many others, have either been started and completed during our Administration or have been inherited in abandoned conditions and have made rapid progress in the last seven years.

“No government can satisfy everybody, however hard it works. Some work will always be left undone and every work done will continue to need maintenance, expansion and improvement. We are however satisfied that APC has fulfilled its covenant with the Nigerian people,” he stated.

Adamu warned that APC cannot afford to mistep if it will continue to enjoy the trust pointing out the way forward is to enhance the party’s Internal Democracy.

He further urged journalists to emulate the patriotic fervour of forerunners like Nnamdi Azikiwe,Obafemi Awolowo, Malam Abubakar Imam, Alhaji Alade Odunewu and other media pioneers, saying “those great pioneers of Nigerian journalism always put the interests of Nigeria and its people above all other considerations and they always worked for the peace, progress and prosperity of Nigeria”.

Adamu Suitable For APC – Lawan

Meanwhile, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, has said Senator Abdullahi Adamu is the suitable person to lead the APC.

According to him, Adamu’s victory at the just concluded national convention of the party is a testimony to the tremendous respect that he enjoys across the polity for his integrity, experience and leadership capacity.

In a statement issued by his media office last night, Lawan said, “I heartily congratulate His Excellency, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on his emergence as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the just concluded National Convention of our great party.

“The unanimous affirmation of Senator Adamu’s candidature at the convention is a testimony to the tremendous respect that he enjoys across the polity for his integrity, experience and leadership capacity.

“I share this common belief in his suitability for piloting the affairs of our great party from this very important juncture.

“Senator Adamu’s antecedents as a political leader and astute administrator show that our party has made a great choice in his election as our National Chairman.”

Lawan Also said the people of Yobe State were extremely proud of Governor Mai Mala Buni for his achievements while he was chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a congratulatory message on his success as CECPC chairman, Lawan, an indigene of Yobe State, said people of the state are proud of Governor Buni’s performance while he held sway as the head of CECPC.

“I heartily congratulate His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State, my brother, on the successful completion of his crucial assignment as the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary , Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“When Governor Buni was called to the assignment in June 2020, the APC was by all appearances in dire straits.

“The CECPC was principally tasked with resolving disputes that were pushing the party to the edge of the precipice in many states and at the national level, and with organizing congresses and the National Convention that would produce new leaders for the party at all levels,” he stated.

Governor Inuwa Congratulates Adamu, Other NWC Members

Also, Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya yesterday congratulated former Sen Abdullahi Adamu on his emergence as national chairman of the APC at the national convention of the party.

The governor, in a statement by his director-general of Press Affairs, Ismaila Uba Misilli, also felicitated with other national and zonal officers of the APC who were elected at the convention.

Governor Inuwa particularly praised the leadership direction and guidance of President Buhari, which he said facilitated the consensus arrangement that produced the new crop of leaders of the APC and further consolidated the unity of the APC.

“The maturity displayed at the convention has demonstrated the spirit of unity of purpose and strong will of our members as well as indivisiblity of the force of our great party.

“Special appreciation must go to our leader and amiable President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for providing leadership and guidance that saw to the successful and rancour- free conduct of the convention”.

The Governor also eulogised the caretaker/extraordinary national convention planning committee headed by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State for successfully superintending over the affairs of the APC within the period of its stewardship and for strengthening unity, understanding and camaraderie among party faithful”.

While expressing confidence in the ability of the new NWC under the leadership of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu to strear the party to greatness, Governor Yahyaha charged the new leaders to bring to bear their respective wealth of experiences to consolidate on the gains recorded so far and chart a new cause that will further boost the fortunes of the party and guarantee its victory in future elections.

Al-Makura, Mustapha Pledge Support For Adamu-led NWC

Similarly, former national chairmanship aspirants on the platform of the APC, Senator Tanko Al-Makura and former deputy national chairman of defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Saliu Mustapha, have pledged support for Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led national leadership of the party.

While Al-Makura visited Adamu at his residence in Abuja, Mustapha issued a solidarity statement.

Speaking after he met with Adamu, Al-Makura said, “On behalf of my Campaign Organisation, I conveyed warm congratulations to him and the entire newly elected leadership of the APC on their emergence in the just concluded convention.”

He said the party has displayed first-rate problem-solving, dispute resolution, and organisational aptitude through a rancor-free and smooth national convention, adding that APC has, once again, disappointed the naysayers and its enemies to shame.

“With the national convention done and dusted, I have no doubt that our great party is now well repositioned and good to go into the 2023 elections with confidence, as I have no doubt that the new leadership has all it takes to navigate our party to victory in 2023 and beyond.

“It is God that gives power. Therefore, I not only throw my support behind the new party leadership, but also urge every party leader and faithful to do the same.”

On his part, Mustapha, through his campaign organisation extended its good wishes to the newly inaugurated Adamu-led APC NWC.

In a statement issued by its director general, Mallam Bala Usman, the organisation wished the new national executives all the best in their quest to strengthen the ruling party ahead of the task ahead.

“Now that the national convention has been concluded and new party executives are in place, our focus is now on the task of putting up a unified and formidable structure ahead of the 2023 election.

“We believe that this has to be the first step to ensuring that our party counters the threat posed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and continues our winning streak at the centre which began in 2015.”