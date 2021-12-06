President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of Nigeria’s former Chief of Army Staff, General Mohammed Inuwa Wushishi, as the sad loss of “a thoroughbred professional soldier, an officer and a gentleman whose contributions to the fatherland are immeasurable.”

Reacting to the news of the passing of the former Army chief, President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, said that “General Wushishi had a distinguished military career and we are proud of his impressive service to the country.”

According to the President, “General Wushishi was an epitome of discipline and dedication to service, and he was a role model for both the officers and the rank and file.”

The President extended his condolences to the family of the deceased, the Nigerian Army, as well as the Government and people of Niger State.

Apex northern sociocultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and the Speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly, Zailani Yusuf, has joined other well-meaning individuals to mourn General Inuwa Wushishi who died at the weekend.

ACF through its national publicity secretary, Mr Emmannuel Yawe, described the late Wushishi who was one of the founding fathers of the forum ad a pillar of strength in the ACF because of his love and services for the North, for Nigeria and for humanity generally.

He said, the late general was a gallant officer who received good military training both in Nigeria and abroad and rose to the rank of Lieutenant General on merit and was appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS) by President Shehu Shagari in 1981, an office he held until the end of that government in 1983.

“General Wushishi was a detrabilised Nigerian and an unwavering believer in democracy. In retirement, he devoted himself to noble causes for the unity and progress of Nigeria. One of such causes is the ACF which he played a prominent role in putting together in its early years about 20 years ago.

“His commitment to ACF remained unshakeable even as his health declined in his last days. He was for instance the chairman Leadership selection committee and member Board of Trustees until his death. He actively and enthusiastically participated in the activities of the Forum in both capacities until the end of his life.”

On his part, Zailani described the death General Wushishi as devastating as contained in a statement signed by his SA Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani.

“We have lost a rare gem who committed his life time to the unity of our dear country Nigeria. His demise is devastating,” he said.

Zailani extended condolences to the Government and people of Nigeria, as well as his immediate family.

He said that his wealth of experience will be missed while praying for Almighty Allah to grant him Aljannah Firdaus.

The registrar/chief executive, National Examinations Council, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, has expressed deep shock over the death of the former Chief of Army Staff,

Prof. Wushishi described the late elder statesman as a quintessential leader, whose foot prints would remain inedible in the sand of time, noting that the death of the highly cerebral retired Army General has no doubt left a leadership vacuum that wou be difficult to fill.

Similarly interim chairman of Wushishi Old Students Association (WOSA) and former statistician-general of Niger State, Alhaji Usman Liman, has also mourned the passing of the former Chief of Army Staff.

In his condolence message on behalf of members the Old Students Association, the chairman described late M.I. Wushishi as a committed military officer and courageous elder statesman who not only rose to the pinnacle of his career, but also distinguished himself in service to the nation and humanity.

Meanwhile the secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, has mourned the death of the former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Muhammed Inuwa Wushishi.

In his condolence message on behalf of the people and Government of the State, the SSG described late M.I. Wushishi as a committed officer and elder statesman who served Nigeria passionately.