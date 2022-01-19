Cross River State’s investments in rice production yesterday resonated in Abuja as President Muhammadu Buhari bestowed on the state governor, Prof Ben Ayade, an award of Excellence in recognition of his government’s effort in that regard.

Ayade received the presidential honour at the unveiling of the Abuja Rice Pyramids by the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN).

The event was organised to celebrate Buhari’s annual rice festival and to flag off the 2022 dry season programme.

While presenting the award to Ayade, the president commended him for his contributions to Nigeria’s rice revolution and rice value chain.

In his response, the governor thanked Buhari for the honour, saying his passion for agriculture has the imprimatur of the president.

He said, “Mr President I want to thank you for making me a farmer, Mr President I want to thank you for turning my wife, a medical doctor, into a full-time farmer. I thank you for creating a great future for this country through your policy thrust in agriculture. I thank you for being focused on agriculture, I want to thank you sincerely.”

He said Cross River State has, based on Buhari’s policy thrust, to provide an alternative to oil as the mainstay of our economy, focused on the agro-industrialisation revolution which is the basis of any nation that is prepared to industrialise.

“On the strength of that, Cross River State set up the first and the only vitaminized rice mill in Africa,” he added.

The governor used the occasion to remind the President of his promise to personally visit the state to commission the rice mill in March.

He said his administration has made rice farming pleasurable by digitalizing the farming process.

His words: “As long as you continue to use manual energy to farm, your yield will be low, as long as you continue to grow rice using seeds, your harvest will be slavish.

“Today, Rice cultivation in Nigeria gives you an average of three to four tonnes per hectare while in advanced worlds like Thailand and China, you are looking at between 10 and 14 tonnes per hectare. That is technology, that is the digitalisation that my administration has brought in”.

In pursuit of the agro-industrialisation policy of his administration, Ayade has established in Calabar, the state capital, Africa’s first ever automated rice seeds and seedling factory. The factory was commissioned in June 2018 by President Buhari.

Also, an ultra-modern vitaminized rice mill in Ogoja, in the northern part of the state, has been completed and awaiting commissioning by the president in March.