President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Karebo Samson as the acting Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS).

This followed retirement of the FFS CG, Dr. Liman Ibrahim.

A statement signed by the FFS public relations officer, SF Ugo Huan, on Thursday, announced the new development.

The acting CG, who took over the saddle of the firefighting agency on Thursday in Abuja, thanked the President for the opportunity given him to serve the nation and appreciated the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, for ensuring his emergence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Huan, in the statement said, “the new acting CG, Karebo, has promised to ensure that men of the operational department are motivated to be at their best in the discharge of their duty.”

He called on officers and men of the Service to maintain a high level of discipline even as he assured them that he will carry everyone along to move the Service forward.

On his part, the outgoing Controller-General, Dr. Liman Ibrahim, also thanked President Buhari for giving him the opportunity to serve the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibrahim said the current administration of President Buhari lifted the Fire Service “from sorry state to a world-class standard.”