President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of Dr. Jummai Adamu Tutuwa as the substantive director-general of Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO) in Lagos, with effect from 10th May, 2022.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Atuora Obed, deputy director Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation.

Tutuwa takes over from Dr. Agnes Asagbra, who was saddled with the management of FIIRO from February 2020.

Prior to her appointment, Tutuwa was the director in charge of the Biotechnology Centre at National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) Jalingo, Taraba State.

FIIRO was established by the Nigeria government with the mission to conduct and promote market-driven research and development for the industrialization and socio-economic development of the country.

It has also been mandated to assist in accelerating the industrialization of the Nigerian economy through the utilization of the country’s raw materials and upgrading indigenous production technologies.

Its vision is to be the foremost centre for Science and Technology-based research and development for the industrialization and socio-economic advancement of the nation.