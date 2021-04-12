By Agbo Augustine |

President Muhammad Buhari has approved the appointment of Chief Sylva Ameh as chairman, Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo, Enugu State.

This was contained in a statement by the director of press and public relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Bem Goong.

The Polytechnic was among the institutions of higher learning established by the federal government recently across the country, to further enhance access of Nigerians to higher education and as well improve standards.

Meanwhile, a member of the House of Representatives representing Apa/Agatu federal constituency, Hon. Samuel Odagboyi Godday, has described Chief Ameh’s appointment as “a well deserved call to national service”.

In a congratulatory letter to Ameh, the lawmaker said the wealth of experience of the new governing council chairman in the civil service, where he rose to the rank of federal director and retired with prestige, would no doubt contribute to the growth and development of the newly established polytechnic.

“As you pick up this important national assignment, I pray your experiences be found impactful to the overall growth and development of Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo, Enugu State, while wishing you a blissful tenure ahead,” Hon. Godday said.

Ameh, a member of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Institute For Oil Palm Research, Benin City, is a retired federal director of Finance and Accounts, Federal Ministry of Finance.

He has also served in various managerial capacities in 11 Federal Ministries, including, Works and Housing, Health, Education as well as Petroleum, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), amongst others, and finally retired from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.