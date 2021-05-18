President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the substantive Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

Before his appointment, Fikpo held the position in acting capacity.

President Buhari has also approved the appointment of a weekly columnist with the LEADERSHIP Newspapers and notable trade unionist, Comrade Issa Aremu, as the Director of the National Institute for Labour Studies (NILS).

Comrade Aremu has risen through the ranks in the Trade Union hierarchy in Nigeria.

A terse statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday, said: “The appointments which are for a period of four years take effect from May 18, 2021.”