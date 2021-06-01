President Muhammad Buhari has approved the appointment of Ahmed Mustapha Habib as the new Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Mr. Habib, a Business Administration graduate from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, took over from AVM Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammad (rtd), who has assumed a new responsibility as the pioneer chairman of the newly established National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC).

According to a press statement by the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, dated Monday, May 31, 2021, Habib is to serve “for an initial period of four years.”

With extensive experience that spanned about 25 years across various sectors, he sits on the Board of various corporate, political and youth organisations, including the Board of Trustees of All Progressives Congress (APC), and was the national chairman of Progressive People’s Alliance between 2010 and 2011.

An active player in the organisational and policy drives of the APC government, Habib was a member of the Presidential Campaign Council in 2019 and national chairman of the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups since 2015, and also the vice-chairman of the federal government-run State Selection Committee on the Extended Special Public Works Programme in Jigawa State.

LEADERSHIP reports that Habib’s predecessor only served for a year, having been appointed on April 30, 2020, following the sack of the previous Director-General, Mustapha Maihaja, for unknown reason.

The Kaugama, Jigawa State-born Habib was born in 1970 and studied at Federal Government College, Kaduna and Focus Tutorial College, Lagos.