President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof. Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi as Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council (NECO).

The head, information and public relations division at NECO, Azeez Sani,

said the president gave the approval in a letter signed by Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education.

The letter, dated July 16, 2021 with reference No: FME/PSE/NECO/1078/C.1/36, was signed by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu.

It stated that the “Appointment which is for an initial tenure of five years, takes effect from 12TH July 2021,” Sani said in a statement made available to Elendu Reports on Monday.”

A Professor of Science Education, Wushishi was born on April 5, 1965 and hails from Wushishi local government area of Niger State.

Wushishi was a lecturer in the Faculty of Education, Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, before he transferred his service to the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

He has held other positions in the education sector, among which are Post Graduate Coordinator, Department of Science Education, Federal University of Technology, Minna; Sub-Dean School of Science and Science Education, FUT, Minna; Head of Department, Department of Science Education, FUT Minna; Head of Department, Department of Science Education, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai.

Until his appointment as Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Wushishi was a Professor of Science Education (Chemistry) at the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

His appointment followed the death of the immediate past Registrar of NECO, Professor Godswill Obioma, who died recently.

