President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of three new polytechnics in different parts of the country.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the

director of public relations, federal ministry of education, Ben Goong, said the new institutions will be located in Kano, Abia and Delta States.

The statement reads in part: “In line with his determination to make tertiary education more accessible, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) has approved the establishment of three New Federal Polytechnics in the country.

“The polytechnics are to be sited in Umunnoechi in Abia State, Orogun in Delta State and Kabo in Kano State.”

According to the Director, the new institutions are to commence

academic activities in October, 2022.

This brings to 36 the number of federal polytechnics in the country, with every state having at least one polytechnic now.