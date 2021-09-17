President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the inclusion of Dr Yuusf Tanko Sununu as the representative of the House of Representatives in the Health Sector Reform Committee.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, Dr Sununu is the chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services and had previously served as a past Secretary General of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), an Associate member of the World Medical Association.

The Health Sector Reform Committee, under the chairmanship of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has members drawn from private and public sector health care management professionals, development partners, representatives from the National Assembly as well as the Nigeria Governors Forum, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee, which is set up for a period of six months, will undertake a review of all healthcare reforms adopted in the past two decades and lessons learnt and factor them into the development of the new Health Sector Reform Programme.