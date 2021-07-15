Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the sum of N6.25 billion for ranch development purposes in the state.

Masari was speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the Zobe regional water project in Katsina State, saying the donation was made to speed up developmental activities in the state.

He said: “Mr President has graciously approved the sum of N6.25 billion for ranch development purposes in Katsina State. Part out of this amount, N5 billion is already in the account of the state government and within few weeks you will see advertisement calling for interested companies and consultants that would wish to participate.”

He further explained that the Zobe water project is part of the MoU the Federal GGovernment signed with the State in October 2017 to boost water supply and address water scarcity, adding that the Federal Government has completed its part of the agreement signed for the project for the cost of over N22 billion.

“On our part, all arrangement has been put in place for the completion of phase 1B of the project at the cost of N4, 966,499.00,” he added.

Governor Masari, therefore, commended President Buhari for completing the water project, which was abandoned for 25 years by successive governments, urging other well-meaning individuals to invest in the water sector for the wellbeing of the people, while the state government will provide enable the environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

For his part, President Buhari noted that the Zobe water project was designed to improve infrastructure, water supply and sanitation, which are essential for the wellbeing of the people.

He called on the community who are the beneficiaries of the project to protect it against vandalisation.