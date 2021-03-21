ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of funds for the payment of itinerant workers engaged under the Special Public Works Programme.

The minister of state for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), disclosed this in a tweet via his official Twitter handle yesterday.

The minister noted that he had directed the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to commence the processing of payments for the workers engaged in the 774 local government areas.

He said, “In order to eliminate fraud and/or double payments, I have also directed that every payment to participants should be made using the BVN of their accounts so we can have an audit trail of every single payment. Those who registered with different names shouldn’t expect payment.”

The federal government, in January this year, flagged-off the 774, 000 jobs with each participant expected to receive N20, 000 in the next three months.