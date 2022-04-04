The re-appointment of the entire executive management of Nigeria Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The re-appointment follows the fact that the members of the current management of the bank were appointed on 10th April, 2017 and their first five-year term is due to expire on 9th April, 2022, according to a statement that was issued by the spokesman to minister if Finance, Budget and National Planning, Yunusa Abdullahi.

Those involved in the re-appointment comprise Abba Bello, managing director and chief executive officer, Bala Bello, executive director (corporate services), and Stella Erhuvwu Okotete, executive director (business development).

Section 11(4) of the NEXIM Bank Act specifies that the Managing Director and the Executive Directors shall hold office for a period of five years and shall be eligible for re-appointment for a further period of five years.

Accordingly, as the expiration of the first term drew near, it became necessary to appraise their performance since assumption of duties across the core mandate areas of the bank for the purpose of their re-appointment or otherwise.

The outcome of the appraisal revealed that the current management team with the support of the board has performed as well as exemplified by key achievements.

