Indeed the notion that President Muhammadu Buhari is aloof to matters concerning his party the All Progressives Congress ( APC)has been put to bed with some fence mending moves. Recall that the timely intervention of the president saved the party from the precipice in the last few months .

No doubt, the President’s appeal to all parties to sheath their swords helped to calm frayed nerves in the party.

Recall that the APC after months of pussyfooting held its national convention and principal officers were elected. Now the focus was on the presidential primaries of the party.

On Wednesday, the party held its National Executive Committee ( NEC) meeting where far-reaching decisions were taken. The most controversial was the cost of the Presidential nomination form which was pegged at 100m. The cost of forms had generated an outcry among Nigerians who questioned the humongous amount of the form. The thinking was that the cost of the forms was beyond the reach of the common man and this has left the presidential ticket at the mercy of moneybags.

The NEC also ceded its powers to the National Working Committee for 90 days. Some political analysts see the move as a grand design to scheme out some presidential candidates.

In his remarks, President Buhari warned members of his party to be more mindful of the pitfalls that led to the ouster of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.

President Buhari said the APC was formed by a merger of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), some members from All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and the new PDP, which was a fraction of the then ruling party.

We put together a committee with clear terms of reference on how to remove the PDP from power. The PDP thought it wasn’t going to be possible. But it happened,’’ the President said.

President Buhari told new members of the NWC which had been delegated powers of NEC for a period, to work towards keeping the party together by creating more room for discussions.

“There’s no time to develop differences among ourselves. We have no time for that,’’ he added.

President Buhari also advised party leaders against imposing unpopular candidates on the APC.

“I enjoin you all to follow due process in all the party processes and more importantly to develop more mechanisms against corruption. I call on all party members to abide by all extant laws, rules, and regulations and to leaders of our party to avoid the imposition of candidates that cannot win popular elections.

“This dictatorial behavior cost us many strategic seats in the past. In the recent past, this led to some of our strong members, unfortunately, opting to go elsewhere because of the unfairly oppressive behavior of party leaders at the state level.

“I must caution strongly against any tendency towards developing cliques, infighting within the party. We want to win well not succumb to factions on account of personal acerbities and desire to retain control at all costs. That surely is not the road to win,’’ he said.

Also this week at the Presidential Villa ,the president presided over the first security council meeting of the year.

President Buhari directed security chiefs to rescue all persons abducted during the Kaduna train attack and other persons still in captivity.

National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno disclosed this to State House correspondents after the meeting .

It is instructive to note that over 20 people were kidnapped by terrorists on the Kaduna Abuja train. Also over 100 Chibok girls are still in captivity of Boko Haram. Leah Sharibu the only Dapchi girl not released by the terrorist because her Christian faith is still in the hands of the terrorist. We still have countless cases of persons under the captivity of terrorists.

This indeed is a tall order by the President to the security agencies.

Munguno said the president is saddened by the security situation and demanded immediate action from the security chiefs

He also called for the strengthening of the borders to curb insecurity.

The security adviser lamented that without the intelligence and support of the local communities it will be difficult to tame the rising insecurity in the country.