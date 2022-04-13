President Muhammadu Buhari asked the Senate to approve an increase in the estimated provision for PMS subsidy for 2022 by N3.557 trillion, from N442.72 billion to N4 trillion.

The Senate also received a request from the president to approve another loan request and adjustments to the 2022 fiscal framework.

The requests were contained in a letter dated 5th April, 2022, which was read yesterday during plenary by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

President Buhari, in the letter, said an adjustment to the 2022 fiscal framework became imperative in view of new developments in both the global and domestic economies.

According to him, the developments were occasioned by spikes in the market price of crude oil, which were a fallout of the Russian-Ukraine war as well as disruptions caused by massive crude oil theft between the production platforms and the terminals.

“The decision to suspend the removal of the Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) subsidy at a time when high crude oil prices have elevated the subsidy cost has significantly eroded government revenues”, he said.

He, therefore, requested the upper chamber to approve an increase in the oil benchmark by $11 per barrel, from $62 per barrel to $73 per barrel.

The president also sought a reduction in the projected oil production volume by 283,000 barrels per day, from 1.883 million barrels per day to 1.600 million bpd.

President Buhari underscored the need to cut the provision for federally funded upstream projects being implemented by N200 billion, from N352.80 billion to N152.80 billion.

He proposed an increase in the projection for federal government independent revenue by N400 billion, and an additional provision of N182.45 billion to cater for the needs of the Nigerian Police Force.

He added that “based on the above adjustments, the Federation Account (Main Pool) revenue for the three tiers of government is projected to decline by N2.418 trillion, while FGN’s share from the Account (net of transfer to the Federal Capital Territory and other statutory deductions) is projected to reduce by N1.173 trillion.”

He disclosed that the amount available to fund the federal government budget is projected to decline by N772.91 billion due to the increase in the projection for Independent Revenue (Operating Surplus Remittance) by N400 billion.

He explained further that aggregate expenditure is projected to increase by N192.52 billion, due to increase in personnel cost by N161.40 billion and other service wide votes by N21.05 billion (both for the Nigeria Police Force), additional domestic debt service provision of N76.13 billion, and net reductions in Statutory Transfers by N66.07 billion.

The president noted that the total budget deficit is projected to increase by N965.42 billion to N7.35 trillion, representing 3.99 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

According to him, the incremental deficit will be financed by new borrowings from the domestic market.