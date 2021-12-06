President Muhammadu Buhari has advised Nigerian motorists against abusing the newly-completed roads by his administration.

The president spoke when the people of Nenwe, Oduma and Uburu communities in Enugu and Ebonyi States rolled out drums to celebrate his commissioning of the 40.37-kilometre Nnewe-Oduma Road linking Enugu and Ebonyi States.

The event brought to three the number of roads commissioned across the country by the president since he started the “Season of Completion and Impact” two weeks ago.

The other two roads already commissioned by Buhari are the 304-kilometre Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Kontagora-Makera Road and the 24 kilometre Vandeikya-Obudu Cattle Ranch Road (Phases I and II) in Benue State

In his remarks before the flag-off at the Ezinike-Oduma Village, Buhari, who was represented by the minister of science, technology and innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, said the Nnewe-Oduma Road and others being commissioned represented the manifestation of the commitment of his administration to improving road transport infrastructure, ease of doing business and job creation as well as prosperity to lift people out of poverty.

In a statement issued yesterday on the event, Mr Hakeem Bello, the media aide to the minister of works and housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN), said Buhari described the roads already commissioned as “a critical component of our national road network.”

He said one element of change in those roads was “the travel experience on new and well-built roads” as opposed to the not-too-distant unpleasant experiences from the old and previously unmotorable roads.

Also describing the roads as “part of our many roads to prosperity”, the president said reduced journey times as a result of the improvement in the road network, meant reduced expense on travel, pointing out reduction in travel expense also meant more money in the pockets of travellers.

He said the situation where the previously travel time on a road, which averaged one hour 30 minutes before construction, was reduced to 30 minutes after the completion of the road, both money and time had been saved.

Other elements of change in the roads being turned out by the administration, Buhari said, included the restoration of the road furniture, such as the lane markings and Route Assurance signs, which he observed, “had all but disappeared on our highways”, adding, “but our commitment to change has restored them, with the markings helping drivers to achieve better lane management and control of their vehicles; while the route assurance signs provide information about how much further or longer, the drivers and commuters have to travel and the distance to the next village, town or state”.

While urging commuters not to abuse the road and obey traffic rules and regulations, Buhari, who reiterated that the roads have been built to the highest quality of design and workmanship, added that if they were well used, they should last for the designed service life pointing out that there are many forms in which commuters abuse the roads.

“Road abuse takes many forms such as overloading of vehicles and trucks which accelerates pavement damage, spilling of petroleum products, which dissolves all the components and allows water to penetrate, and converting the road shoulders to permanent parking places, that brings the onset of road failure from the shoulder”, the President said, adding, “We must all do our best to avoid these practices, report them when they occur and act in a lawful manner to stop them”.

In his own remarks, Fashola expressed joy that the Season of Completion and Impact, which began from the North West barely a fortnight ago, has revealed the Buhari administration’s investment commitments in road transportation and the impact on the citizenry adding that it has also brought to the fore the administration’s commitment to infrastructure as a driver for economic growth and prosperity.

Fashola, who was represented by the director of Highways, South East Zone, Engr. Bola Aganaba, “These projects represent major investment in road Transport infrastructure, which is a commitment of the Buhari administration as a driver for economic growth and prosperity. They are visible and incontrovertible Assets in proof of what Nigeria’s resources are invested in, from a combination of our earned resources, and borrowings”.

Reiterating that the commissioning and handing over of Nnewe-Oduma Road was the third in the series of handovers in the Season of Completion and Impact, the Minister, who noted that it represented another example of what the country would experience in more days and weeks to come, listed the handovers that will follow to include the 142.2×2 (Dual) kilometres between Shuwarin and Azare connecting Jigawa and Bauchi States and Section III of the 106.3×2 kilometres between Azare and Potiskum connecting Bauchi and Yobe States.

Paying glowing tribute to investors in the first and second SUKUK, the minister, who noted that the Fund has contributed immensely to the completion of many roads and currently contributing to progress of work on 44 roads across Nigeria, said the impact had seen to the funding to completion, major road projects such as the Azare – Potiskum, Shuwarin – Potiskum and Sokoto-Tambuwal- Kontagora Roads, among others.