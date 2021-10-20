President Muhammadu Buhari on behalf of the government and all Nigerians, has sent warm felicitations to elder statesman and former head of state, Gen Yakubu Gowon his 87th birthday, rejoicing with the leader and his family on the grace for good health and strength to keep serving.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, Buhari congratulated Gen. Gowon on the formidable roles he continues to play in the development of the country, adding that he always advocate peace and unity, and consistently remaining a voice of reason and wisdom in good governance and democracy.

As he turns 87, the president noted, with commendation and gratitude, the statesmanship of the convener and national chairman of “Nigeria Prays’’, whose vision for a greater country resonates in the programmes he instituted in the 70s like the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), creation of states and the Reconciliation, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation project, which has turned a reference for harmony.

Buhari believed that grace and fortune continue to guide Gen. Gowon, starting out as a career soldier, youngest military chief of staff and youngest head of state, before turning a professor of political science and founder of the Yakubu Gowon Centre, an organisation that continues to support issues of good governance, infectious disease control, HIV/AIDS and malaria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buhari joined Gowon’s family, friends and other Nigerians in praying for long life for the visionary leader.