As part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts at addressing housing needs in Nigeria, he has commissioned affordable housing units in Kogi State.

The National Housing Programme (NHP) phase 1 which was commissioned in Lokoja yesterday on the Abuja-Okene Expressway consists of 76 housing units, well laid intra road, water and electricity.

It contains 48 units of two-bedroom bungalows, 24 units of three-bedroom bungalow and four units of one-bedroom flats.

According to the president who was represented by Mohammed Saba, affordable and accessible housing units for the less privileged was the priority of the government.

He said the scope of the work in the construction of the housing units was contemplated long ago awaiting availability of land and space, which was provided by the state government.

Earlier, the member representing Kogi East senatorial district at the upper chamber, Senator Jibrin Isah enthused that the federal government has made elaborate plans to provide shelter for the people at affordable price in order to make life meaningful to the people.

