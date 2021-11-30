vPresident Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the 24-kilometre Vandeikya-Obudu Cattle Ranch Road connecting seven communities in Benue State to Cross River State in Tsua town, Vandeikya local government area of Benue State.

Buhari charged Nigerians to be responsible in using the road so that it could last long because the design was of the highest quality.

He said, “This road has been built to the highest quality of design and workmanship and if is well used, it should last for the designed service life.”

The president identified what constituted road abuse as “overloading of vehicles and trucks which accelerate pavement damage, spilling of petroleum products, which dissolves all the components and allows water to penetrate and converting the road shoulders to permanent parking places that brings the onset of road failure from the shoulder.”

Buhari, who was represented by the minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs, Senator George Akume, enjoined Nigerians to avoid these practices that could aggravate wear and tear on the roads and also report persons found committing them to the appropriate enforcement agencies.

“We must all do our best to avoid these practices, report them when they occur and act in a lawful manner to stop them,” he stated.

Earlier, the minister of works and housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), said that the road projects across the nation, “represent a major investment in transport infrastructure which is a commitment of the Buhari administration as a driver for economic growth and prosperity.”