President Muhammadu Buhari has sent heartfelt condolences to the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria and Christendom in general, over death of the former General Overseer, Rev Dr Wilson Badejo, aged 74.

The president, in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina described the departed as “a dedicated servant of God, who led the Foursquare Gospel Church for 10 years, and was committed to standing in the gap for not just his organsation, but Nigeria as a whole.”

President Buhari prayed that God would comfort the entire Badejo family, urging them to take solace in the fact that their father, a veterinary doctor, author, cleric, and public speaker, set a standard to be emulated by all and sundry.