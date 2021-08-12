President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with family of the late former President of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, over the transition of his widow, Hajiya Hadiza Shagari, at the age of 80.

In a terse statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, he described the departed as a pillar of strength and support, holding forth for the family while her husband busied himself with service to the nation.

President Buhari extended condolences to government and the people of Sokoto State, urging the family to be consoled by the good deeds of Hajiya Hadiza.

The President prayed Allah to forgive the sins of the departed and reward her with paradise.