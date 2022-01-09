President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday congratulated the family of the minister of education, Adamu Adamu, who married off their daughter, Barrister Fatima (Zara) Adamu at a ceremony in Azare, Bauchi State.

In the message which was conveyed by a delegation of ministers and personal aides, the president wished the newly married couple a happy life.

President Buhari described marriage as the foundation of the family, adding that it should be a lifelong union.

ADVERTISEMENT

The delegation was led by the minister of communications and digital economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami and made up of the minister of information, culture and tourism, Lai Mohammed, three senior special assistants to the president, Ya’u Darazo, special duties, Sarki Abba, domestic and household matters and Garba Shehu, media and publicity.

Others were the state chief of protocol, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure, the personal physician to the president, Dr. Suhayb Rafindadi and the presidential liaison officer, Shehu Usman Bello.

The presidential delegation was also in Kano to condole with the Kano community and the family of the late Islamic religious leader, Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Ibrahim who was buried in the city on Friday. Dr Ahmed was a renowned exponent of the traditions of the Holy Prophet Muhammed (SAW).

In an earlier tribute, President Buhari described the late Dr. Ahmed as “a personality of faith, who dedicated his life to Islamic education. His emphasis on the unity of Muslims, good education and the rights of women will always be remembered. We offer our heartfelt condolences and pray for the eternal repose of his soul,” said the President.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheikh Abubakar Jibril, the Imam of the Bayero University, Kano, thanked the President for the delegation and assured him that their love and support for him remain solid.

Before returning to Abuja, the delegation, on behalf of the president paid another condolence visit to the activist All Progressives Congress youth leader, Alwan Hassan, whose father Alhaji Hassan Arab passed away recently.

The president prayed for the repose of the deceased, and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.