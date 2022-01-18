President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly felicitated with former secretary-general of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, on his 89th birthday, January 18, 2022, joining family and friends to celebrate with the diplomat, whose contributions to Nigeria and the international community will continue to stand out.

Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina affirmed that the international diplomat, who started as a foreign service officer, has consistently followed and projected the wellbeing of his country, working assiduously to build his local community and staying vocal in counselling leaders on way forward.

As the diplomat turns 89, the president extolled his foresight, courage and diligence in pursuing his vision for a more just and peaceful world.

Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would continue to strengthen the renowned international diplomat and his family.

