President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, on the conferment on him, the highest honour of the Republic of Senegal, the “National Order of Lion.”

The honour was conferred on him by President Macky Sall at the Presidential Residence in Dakar, in the course of the emir’s recent visit to the country.

Buhari in a statement issued yesterday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, said the honour of the emir was richly deserved and commended his Senegalese counterpart for spotting the inherent qualities of the traditional head of the most populous northern city.

The president said the Senegalese award for the emir was a recognition of “his exceptional services in promoting peace, harmony and the well-being of his people and as well as his promotion of the friendly and strategic partnership between Nigeria and Senegal.”

He urged him to continue to build on the good work he has been doing.