President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Senator Lekan Balogun on his appointment as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The president in a statement issued by his media aide, Femi Adesina, believes that the dedication of High Chief Balogun, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, in diligently serving his people has rightly earned him the new position.

He trusts that the appointment of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, which validates the noble and cherished tradition of Ibadan people in selecting a traditional leader, will bring peace and prosperity to the land and continued honour to the crown.

The president extended best wishes of “good health, wisdom and longevity to the Kabiyesi.”

