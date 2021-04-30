ADVERTISEMENT

BY JONATHAN NDA-ISAIAH |

The elevation of the managing director/chief executive officer of Airtel Networks Limited, Mr Segun Ogunsanya, to MD/CEO of Airtel Africa Plc, has been commended by President Muhammadu Buhari, who declared the flag of Nigeria had been hoisted proudly across the African skyline once again.

While congratulating Ogunsanya on his promotion, the president in a statement issued by his media aide, Femi Adesina, said the appointment had once again proven that Nigeria had a surfeit of quality professionals, who can hold their own in any part of the continent, and even beyond.

President Buhari said he is sure that with the cognate experience of the new MD/CEO for Africa, which spans consulting, banking, fast-moving consumer goods, and telecommunications, he would prove himself creditably in the new role, and repeat the strides that made him positioned Airtel Nigeria as the second largest telecommunications company by revenue, serving over 50 million customers.

He urged younger Nigerians to draw inspiration from Ogunsanya, saying with focus, dint of hard work, and resourcefulness, they would reach the peak of whatever careers they have chosen for themselves.

“The reward for hard work is more work,” Buhari said as he wished Ogunsanya success in his new office.

The new chief executive officer, an electronics engineer and chartered accountant, joins the board of Airtel Africa Plc from October 1, 2021.