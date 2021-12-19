President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the editor-in-chief/chief operating officer of Premium Times Nigeria, Musikilu Mojeed, who emerged the president of the Nigeria chapter of the International Press Institute (IPI).

Buhari also felicitated with the general manager, business and strategy of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust, Ahmed I. Shekarau, who was elected secretary of IPI Nigeria.

The president in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, yesterday saluted the diligence and brilliance of both journalists who have distinguished themselves in their chosen career with many recognitions and awards, urging them to bring their versatile experience in the media to reflect on the institute.

He also felicitated with the IPI on its successful General Assembly, saluting the outgoing leadership for providing sound management for the institute.

The statement said President Buhari looks forward to working with the new executive to advance the interests of the nation, which are not at variance with the IPI in the promotion of journalism, social justice and human rights.

Buhari also joined the government and people of Borno State to celebrate the founder of Future Prowess Islamic Foundation, Barrister Zannah Mustapha, for his recognition among top ten CNN Heroes of 2021, based on humanitarian support he is providing to victims of Boko Haram terrorism.

The president in a statement in Abuja by his media aide, Garba Shehu, noted the selflessness, sacrifices and visionary role of the legal practitioner, who created multiple platforms to cater for orphans, widows and the vulnerable, encouraging many to return to school and start all over in life.

President Buhari expressed the belief that the timeliness and purposefulness of his interventions could only be divinely inspired, urging more public spirited individuals and corporations to partner with the state and federal government in ameliorating the situation in the North East.

The president affirmed that the recognition of Barrister Mustapha by CNN was most deserved, while congratulating other unsung heroes for their efforts, and encouraging them to keep up the good work, which only God can fully reward.