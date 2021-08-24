President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, on his 65th birthday, slated for Aug. 24, 2021.

The president, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Friday in Abuja, congratulated the spiritual leader for providing guidance and wisdom for the Muslim community for close to 15 years.

Buhari joined the Sultanate of Sokoto, family members and religious leaders in the country, to celebrate with the 20th Sultan of Sokoto.

The president noted that the Sultan, who is also the President-General of Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Chairman of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), had consistently taken the side of fairness and justice, particularly on national issues.

He also acknowledged the fatherly role of the Sultan in speaking up and providing for the poor, underprivileged and interfacing with other religious leaders as Co-Chair of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) to promote harmony, oneness and peaceful co-existence.

President Buhari affirmed that the Sultan had utilised his wealth of experience as a former military officer, with strong diplomatic credentials, working in many parts of the world, to serve the country.

He prayed for his wellbeing, longer life and more wisdom to keep serving the country and humanity. (NAN)