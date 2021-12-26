The presidency has debunked a statement by one of the factions of the All Progressives Congress in Kano State, that they received the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, this is blatantly untrue.

He said “This cannot happen when matters are awaiting adjudication by the courts.

“To be clear on this one, President Buhari has not endorsed any faction.

His support is for the All Progressives Congress as a party, united and strong, and not of any faction.

