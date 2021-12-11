Following the rising gory activities of bandits in the North-West geopolitical region, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday sent a high-level delegation of the heads of the nation’s intelligence and security services to Sokoto and Katsina states in an attempt contain the situation.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the president is expecting an immediate situation report and recommendations on actions to follow to effectively deal with the worrying situation.

Of late, bandits have struck in both states, killing, maiming and kidnapping scores of passengers in the region, the most recent being the killing of a commissioner in Katsina State two days ago and the burning to death of 23 passengers in Sokoto State three days ago.

The delegation led by the national security adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), is comprised of the inspector general of police, Usman Alkali Baba; the director-general of the Directorate of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi; the director-general, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar and the chief of defence intelligence, Major General Samuel Adebayo.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the president inaugurated sophisticated navy ships, patrol boats, and a helicopter at the Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island in Lagos to boost security at the maritime borders.

NSA Seeks Collective Action Against Illicit Arms in Nigeria

Meanwhile, the NSA has called for collective action by all stakeholders to rid Nigeria and Africa of illicit small arms and light weapons.

General Monguno made the call at a one-day roundtable with stakeholders on Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) organised by the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) yesterday in Abuja.

Nigeria’s former military head of state General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.) stated in April this year that about six million illicit small arms were in the hands of non-state actors.

This figure is way far and above the number of such light weapons in the hands of Nigeria’s security agents. The staff strength of all of Nigeria’s military and paramilitary forces is not up to one million.

Nigeria has been fighting a 12-year bloody war against Boko Haram terrorists in the North East, and more recently banditry in the North West and North Central and an insurrection by separatists in the South East.

NCCSALW organised the one-day discussion with stakeholders on SALW in collaboration with Mines Advisory Group (MAG) to raise awareness, solicit broad-based support and extract commitments from various stakeholders.

The meeting elicited the participation of ministerial heads, heads of national security and intelligence services, members of the diplomatic community, international and regional bodies as well as selected members of the civil society.

NCCSALW national coordinator, Maj.-Gen. Abba Dikko (retd), said the centre was established in May as part of a wider national response to the escalating menace of the proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons in the country and the subregion.

Dikko said that the proliferation of small arms and light weapons in Nigeria had negatively impacted peace, security and by extension the social economic well-being of the nation in the last two decades.

He said the proliferation remained a key driver of terrorism, ethno-religious conflict, separatism and sundry organised criminal activities within and across Nigerian borders.

According to him, it is also common knowledge that Nigeria has borne the brunt of the instability in the Sahel region and the push-and-pull effect of arms trafficking since the start of the Libyan civil war.

“Consequently, Nigeria, in concert with its neighbours, equals and other international stakeholders over the years, has canvassed for the total eradication of small arms and light weapons in the possession of unauthorised persons or, at least, halt their proliferation.

“Although, the progress made in this area has remained a far cry from the desirable, Nigeria has continued to tackle the challenge in its purpose-driven strike,” he said.

The NSA, represented by the director of policy as strategy, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Ambassador Aminu Lawal, said the widespread and availability of small arms and light weapons in many regions of the world, particularly West Africa, was a matter of grave concern, adding that it had become a major source of insecurity and vulnerability fueling conflict, crime and terrorism.

He said the presence of small arms and light weapons had undermined global peace and greatly hindered development and caused untold human suffering.

According to him, accessing these weapons easily makes violence more lethal and conflict more protracted because small arms and light weapons are easy to acquire and simple to use.

“Estimates of the actual number of weapons available vary but even if production ceases today, there will still be millions of small arms and light weapons in circulation, particularly in West Africa and Nigeria as well. The need to stop the proliferation can therefore not be over emphasized,” he said.

Monguno disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari had authorised the establishment of NCCSALW to serve at the institutional platform for controlling the proliferation of small arms and light weapons within the framework of the various international protocols and instruments to which Nigeria is a signatory.

According to him, Buhari had demonstrated Nigeria’s commitment to the provisions of Article 24 of the ECOWA Convention on small arms and light weapons which requires all member states to establish national commissions to promote a multilateral approach to stamping out unregulated or uncontrolled circulation of SALW in the sub-region.

According to him, the centre, upon full operationalization, will have zonal offices in the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria in order to ensure a grassroots presence.

“The journey towards eradicating illicit arms in our global society has been one that has involved all stakeholders including the international community and the civil society organisations.

“In spite our best efforts however, it has appeared that West Africa and, indeed the global community, is losing the war to transnational organised criminal networks, terrorist groups, domestic criminal elements and weapon manufacturers.

“They have, for obvious reasons and motives, chosen to act outside the norms and dictates of all extant international protocols as they continue to keep the security space awash with small arms and light weapons. This we must not allow to continue.

“The challenge of small arms and light weapons is complex and requires concerted action between the government and non-governmental organisations and organised civil society,” he said.

The Swedish ambassador to Nigeria, Carl Michael, said that issues of gun violence and proliferation of SALW in Nigeria and its impact on local communities had remained a serious challenge in Nigeria.

Michael added that the illicit transfer, accumulation and misuse of small arms and light weapons and their ammunition were key drivers of conflict and armed violence that had affected increasing numbers civilians, including women and children in Nigeria.

He said the consequences of uncontrolled illicit small arms and light weapons could go far beyond the immediate impact of violence on persons.

According to him, it also hampers the attempts for economic and social development and growth; this is seen in many places around the world but mostly in northern Nigeria.

He said that preventing armed conflict and building sustainable peace based on respect for human rights could only be achieved by addressing the harm caused to civilians by small arms and light weapons.

Also, the representative of European Union (EU), Clement Buotillier, said the EU supported the fight against the proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

Buotillier pointed out that the issue of illicit arms was a global one, adding that the number of people killed using small arms and light weapons in the world was on the increase.

He said that EU had observed the impact of illicit arms on elections in Nigeria for over 20 years, adding that many weapons were in the hands of bandits, criminal groups, and violent extremist groups fighting the Nigerian state.

“I want to emphasise that in its response to this threat, the European Union has taken the initiative to support ECOWAS and, by extension, its member states in implementing the provisions of the convention on SALW.

“Since 2014, the EU has supported weapons collection exercise in the region, the development of Community Action plans and the implementation of community micro projects in order to prevent the use of small arms,” he said.

Masari Urges NCC To Restore Telecom Services In 10 LGAs

Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari has urged the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to restore telephone services in 10 of the 17 local government areas affected by the ban about four months ago.

A statement signed by his director general on media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, said the decision of the government to suspend the ban in 10 local government areas resulted from the return to near normalcy, even as efforts have remained on the front burner to ensure maximum return of peace in every part of the state.

According to the statement, the affected local government areas are Kurfi, Dutsinma, Matazu, Musawa, Malumfashi, Dandume. Bakori, Funtua, Kafur and Danja.

Those not affected by the planned restoration of services are Faskari, Sabuwa, Batsari, Safana, Kankara, Danmusa and Jibia.

The state government had passed a crime prevention order which, in addition to suspending telephone services in 17 local government areas, also prohibited the use of some roads in the affected areas, the transportation of firewood within the state, sale of all categories of animals and the total closure of some major markets in the affected places as well as the sale of motorcycles and restriction of the use of commercial motorcycles and tricycles from 10pm to 5:30am throughout the state, among others.