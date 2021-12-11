President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate dissolution of the Governing Board of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre.

This is contained in a statement issued by the office of the secretary to the government of the federation.

The statement said the chief executive of the centre has been directed to refer matters requiring the attention of the board to the minister of youth & sports development until a new board is reconstituted.

“Consequent upon this, all committees, technical committees and other similar organs established are also affected,” the statement said.