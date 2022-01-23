The Presidential Adviser on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, said President Muhammadu Buhari-led government doesn’t believe in using federal might to win elections.

Ojudu who spoke on the forthcoming, All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary and the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State in an interactive session with journalists in Ado Ekiti said “you have to go through the people to get votes”.

He urged the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker executive of the party to conduct a free, fair and credible primary that can produce a formidable candidate for APC to win the polls.

The presidential aide said his decision not to back any aspirant was to be an unbiased umpire that can serve as a rallying point for all aspirants to settle differences emanating from the conduct of the party’s primary.

He said the only way the APC can be proud of itself as a ruling party and win the June 18 election with ease is to conduct a credible primary that is devoid of violence and bloodshed.

“I want to appeal to party men to be civil and peaceful. The only glory we can record in our party is to be peaceful and for our leaders from Abuja to conduct a primary we can all be proud of. Don’t let us be violent just because of internal elections.

“Primary of any party should be a day of celebration of democracy and not a day of bloodshed. We should be able to do this election without rancour. I am of that belief that politicians who want to use money to hire thugs to win elections should rather use such money for the development of our unemployed youths.

“Our party officials should be fair and transparent. They should also be efficient with the process.

“I commend Governor Buni-led executive for allowing direct primary for this election, so that every member of the party , either rich or poor, high or low can participate. This will enable us to produce a candidate that can face the candidates of other parties.

“If by any means we impose someone or throw up someone who used money to induce the people, or relying on federal might, we will have a candidate that cannot win or that wouldn’t be acceptable to the party people.’’

“Losing an election is hurting, so we need an arbiter to be able to hold the party together and that is the role I intend to play.

“President Muhammadu Buhari lost election three times. Nobody thought he would ever be President again, but when the time God assigned to him came, he won and it was glorious for him. There is no point bringing guns to win election”.