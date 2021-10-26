President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja lauded the exploits of the Nigerian Armed Forces in maintaining peace, unity and stability in the country and urged Nigerians to celebrate them as the pride of the country.

The president gave the charge at the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem appeal launch, an annual event to appreciate the gallantry, sacrifices and accomplishments of veterans of the first and second world wars, peace support operations and internal security operations in Nigeria.

Paying tribute to veterans who devoted most of their active lives to securing the nation and the world, particularly those who paid the supreme sacrifice, President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina said:

“Our country’s efforts at nationhood since independence have been challenged by civil strife, a civil war and much uprising and violent agitations.

“However, in spite of all these, the country has remained united and the resolve of the citizens for unity remains unshaken.

“The exploits of our Armed Forces to maintain peace as well as their disposition to the unity of Nigeria have contributed in no small measure to our stability.

“We must therefore celebrate them as the pride of our country. Our faith in our Armed Forces remains unshaken and as a government we will do all within our powers to ensure that our Armed Forces are motivated to perform optimally.

‘’They have time and again demonstrated unparalleled patriotism, courage, loyalty and commitment as they grapple with the daunting challenges of defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity.’’

President Buhari said the Nigerian Armed Forces have effectively applied themselves to countering all the attempts by the nation’s enemies to disturb the peace, noting that places that were hitherto inaccessible and deserted have now been occupied by citizens who have returned to their normal homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

He declared that the renewed onslaught on bandits in the Northwest has resulted in the military daily receiving insurgents who are voluntarily laying down their arms.

‘’We are not going to be satisfied until peace is finally restored to every inch of our land,’’ he declared.

President Buhari described the emblem as a sign of the sacrifices and blood shed by officers and men of the Armed Forces for peace and security of Nigeria.

‘’It is also a sign of our resolve to remain united as a nation and confront any challenges we may face. It is a sign of our resolve to say no to divisions and embrace one another as a united indivisible country,’’ he said.

The president called on all Nigerians to make generous donations to the Nigerian Legion, support the widows and orphans of the fallen heroes, procure the emblems and wear them with pride.

‘’The same call goes to all visitors and friends of Nigeria as well as corporate bodies operating in Nigeria,’’ he said.

On the Nigerian Legion, the president noted that the need to maintain the comradeship that existed during the service among officers and men of the Armed Forces led to its establishment through an Act of the National Assembly.

He commended the Nigerian Legion for living up to its mandate of catering for the welfare of ex-servicemen and those that distinguished themselves in the wars Nigeria participated in.