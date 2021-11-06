President Muhammadu Buhari has said the sympathies of the entire nation are with the government and people of Sierra Leone, following the fuel tanker explosion in Freetown, the country’s capital in which at least 99 people were killed and more than 100 injured.

The tragic incident happened late on Friday when a fuel tanker exploded following a collision, and many people rushed to the scene to siphon off petrol.

President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, said he was anguished by the unfortunate loss of lives and injury to so many.

He offered condolences on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria to the bereaved families, the government and people of Sierra Leone and wished the injured an early recovery.