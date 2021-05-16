ADVERTISEMENT

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, on the occasion of his 80th birthday, commending the royal father’s unwavering dedication to Nigeria’s unity and development.

President Buhari in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, saluted the traditional ruler for devoting so much of his time, resources and influence to champion access to quality education as a necessity for national development.

The president thanked him for setting a worthy example for the traditional institution on dignity and honour in public office, respect for diversity, and dedication to the culture of peace and bridge building.

Buhari joined family, friends, well-wishers and beneficiaries of Igwe Achebe’s leadership and philanthropic gestures in praying that Almighty God grants the celebrant more years of health and happiness.